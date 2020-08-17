Share:

It is a well-known fact that youth of any country is its greatest asset. They are indeed the future drivers of the country and represent it at every level. They can perform miracles in the way of progress and development. Pakistan is brimming with talented minds.

Currently, 64% population of the country is younger than 30. Amid COVID-19, schools, colleges, universities and several interactive sessions were disrupted. Yet young minds can utilize modern technology to acquire knowledge and gain an education. E-library, YouTube and video lectures can be of a great source of learning. Young minds need to focus on their studies so that their education does not derail.

ZUBAIR AHMED RIND,

Jacobabad.