Daewoo starts service from Mirpur to Lahore, Pindi

LAHORE (PR): Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service has introduced bus service from Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) to Lahore and Rawalpindi. Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s President, Sardar Yaqoob Ahmed inaugurated the bus service at a mega event which was also attended by Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service’s President, C.I. Park. While addressing the people, he said that Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service is honored to expand their bus service till Azad Kashmir. He also said that in order to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir, it is crucial to expand bus service along with expansion of road network. He also pointed out that the people of Mirpur will now have access to Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service’s widespread bus service network.

He further went on to say that business men in Mirpur will now be able to take advantage of the company’s cargo services.

At the event, Sardar Yaqoob Ahmed thanked C.I Park and acknowledged that this bus service has started a process of revolutionary change in the transport sector of Azad Kashmir. He also emphasized on the importance of foreign investment in Azad Kashmir especially in the transport sector and hoped that this step will lead to more investors coming in.

CM to launch GPATI

LAHORE (PR): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will today (Tuesday) launch Germany Pakistan Training Initiative (GPATI), a new approach to produce market-oriented qualified workforce in Pakistan. The new initiative is being launched initially in two Lahore-based Institutes of Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Punjab – TEVTA) while later on the initiative will be expanded to whole Punjab. Diplomats from the European Union countries, employers of partner international and national organizations prominent industrialists, GIZ Officials and TEVTA officers will attend the launching ceremony while Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Ali, C.O.O. Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and Member TEVTA Board Yawar Ali will also address the ceremony.

According to a press release, the Government of the Punjab decided to replicate GPATI, which was initially launched in Karachi by the German Counsul General in collaboration with German and Pakistani companies, to provide market oriented skills to the youth of Punjab.

TEVTA Punjab will manage the GPATI initiative with the technical assistance of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, which supports German government to achieve its objective of sustainable development in the field of international cooperation around the globe. At this occasion, Letter of intent will be signed between TEVTA and 46 international and national partner companies.

Easypaisa announces launch of ATM cards

KARACHI (PR): In line with its vision of making the lives easier for the people of this country, Pakistan’s first and largest branchless banking service, Easypaisa has announced the commercial launch of its ATM cards throughout the country. The soft launch was performed earlier this year.

As per banking standards, Easypaisa ATM cards are highly secure and also extremely convenient for Easypaisa Mobile Account customers who are no longer required to visit an Easypaisa shop to withdraw cash every time from their Mobile Accounts. Easypaisa ATM cards work on all ATMs in the country and can be used to withdraw cash from the Mobile Account directly, at a much lower cost.

Commenting on the commercial launch, Omar Moeen Malik, Head of Strategy for Easypaisa, Telenor Pakistan said, “Pakistan is now one of the very few countries in the world, where any person with a CNIC can open a free bank account on his Mobile Phone in under two minutes, pick up an ATM card and link it to his account easily. Easypaisa is proud to be part of this innovation and link the existing ATM network in Pakistan to Branchless Banking. Easypaisa will continue to provide a wide range of financial services through its operations in the country, to ensure customers access fast, affordable and convenient services wherever they are.”

Mobile Account customers can pick up their ATM cards from their nearest Telenor Service Center or Tameer Microfinance Bank branch. There is no paperwork required and customers can have the ATM card linked to their Mobile Account instantly by paying a one-time ATM issuance charge of Rs. 200 only. The cash withdrawal fee is Rs. 25 per transaction which includes all 1-link fees and taxes. Additionally, every ATM card withdrawal will have a free SMS message sent to the customer’s mobile phone. If a customer loses his ATM Card, he needs to simply pick up a new ATM Card and have it linked to his account again.

Yahya Khan to join Telenor Pakistan as CFSO

ISLAMABAD (PR): Yahya Khan has been appointed as Chief Financial Services Officer in Telenor Pakistan. Yahya will be joining the company from 20 January 2014. Roar Bjaerum will be moving to Bangkok, Thailand as Head of Financial Services Asia for Telenor Group.

“Financial Services in general and branchless banking in particular is a growth area, not just for Telenor but also for Pakistan. It has a deep socio-economic impact on the wider ecosystem achieved through active financial inclusion of the otherwise financially excluded significant majority. I am enthusiastic about utilizing all my financial engineering skills.” said Yahya Khan, appointed Chief Financial Services Officer of Telenor.

In his new role Roar Bjaerum will be the Head of Financial Services Asia for Telenor Group. He will be joining his new position from 1 February 2014 and will be based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Medialogic partners with Kantar Media

LAHORE (PR): Medialogic Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, the national TV ratings provider, has announced a partnership with Kantar Media to enhance the TV audience measurement service in Pakistan.

Medialogic will deploy Kantar Media’s Rapid Meter technology, phasing out the current DFM (Direct Frequency Measurement) technology supplied by GfK. First unveiled at the 2011 asi TV Symposium, the Rapid Meter has been developed for emerging markets embracing futureproof measurement technology to cope with the increasing number of digital channels. Viewing habits are collected through the meter and TV data is delivered overnight using the built in modem and GPRS connectivity.

Medialogic introduced electronic overnight TV ratings data in Pakistan in 2007 with a panel covering three cities which has gradually been expanded to nine cities and 675 households. Adopting Kantar Media’s Rapid Meter enhances plans to expand the panel to over twenty cities and 1100 households across the nation from 2014.

Lecture by Dr Saad B Malik

LAHORE (PR): TAMC (Tanwir Ahmed Medical Complex) recently organised a lecture by Dr Saad B. Mailk, Head Department of Psychiatry, Jinnah Hospital Lahore on ‘How to Develop Better Relations’.

The lecture was attended by professionals from different walks of life, including Professor Dr Akhtar Rasul, Dr Irwin, Ms Michelle Irwin, Begum Farooq Haroon, Mrs Nighat Khawar, Ms Zehra Ashraf, Ms Sana Irum, Mr Waseem, Ms Jawaria, Ms Nilofer Akhtar, Dr. Nyla, Dr Shahida Tanwir Ahmed and Dr Sara Tanwir Ahmed.