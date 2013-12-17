SIALKOT -The police busted four inter-district cattle-lifters' gangs and nabbed 34 members of the gangs. SP (Investigations) Asad Sarfraz Khan told newsmen that the police recovered 36 stolen buffaloes, two cows, 23 goats and lambs worth of Rs6.5 million from the accused, besides, recovering three trucks used for lifting cattle.

He said that that the police improved "Theekari Pehra System" and succeeded in nabbing the accused from Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal.