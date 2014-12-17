Islamabad - Shamim Akhtar has emerged as the first female public service vehicle (PSV) licence holder from the federal capital as she passed all the tests and succeeded in getting the licence.

According to a press release issued by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) here on Tuesday, Shamim Akhtar, daughter of Khushi Muhammad who has been running a driving school in the federal capital since 2006, is the first female PSV license holder from Islamabad. The ITP held a special ceremony to award her the licence and recognised her determination and skills which made her the first female PSV licence holder from Islamabad.