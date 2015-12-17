LAHORE - The government is set to waive taxes on cash withdrawals for all registered taxpayers, officials told leading traders today.

The new scheme emerged during a series of meetings between the Federal Board of Revenue and leaders of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT).

The move is aimed at encouraging more Pakistani businesses to register for tax and increase the government’s revenue base.

Ministers are concerned that there are only 3.6 million of Pakistan’s 186 million people are tax registered while only 500,000 people actually pay tax. The government aims to bring 5.7 million into its tax net.

APAT leaders today told The Nation the government is to also reduce income tax ratios for wholesale dealers by 50 percent to persuade them to register. They include those in the chipboard, cement, sugar, flour, steel and leather sectors.

APAT leader Naeem Mir said the government has agreed these concessions and believes they will bring into the system those dealers who previously avoided tax registration because of high ratios.

The recommendations have now been sent to the ministry of law and will be implemented through a presidential ordinance at the end of this month.

“The committee, after consultation, will also send more sectors to reduce their income tax ratio so that all sectors could willingly pay their income tax,” he added. He said that earlier income tax ratio of wholesale dealers was more than their profit margin. “Traders used to show their sale very low to avoid income tax,” he added.

The FBR has collected Rs. 8.45 billion from banking transactions of non-filers till November. It has estimated Rs. 35 billion from WHT on banking instruments and other modes of transfer in FY16.