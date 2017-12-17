LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said expatriate Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country and the Punjab government has set up Overseas Pakistanis Commission to solve their problems.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London on Saturday, the chief minister said this institution was protecting hard-earned money and properties of overseas Pakistanis and solving their problems. He said through this institution overseas Pakistanis had been given their rights and thousands of overseas Pakistanis had benefitted from it. He said overseas Pakistanis had a very important role to play in the national economy and “we will make Pakistan a great country through unity and harmony”.

Shehbaz said properties of overseas Pakistanis could not be grabbed in the presence of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission. He said performance of the commission was praiseworthy. He said the commission had set a great example of teamwork and served overseas Pakistan without any fear or greed. He said overseas Pakistanis had proved their talent in various fields of life, including education, sports and technology. He said Pakistan would progress when “we will work together with determination and coordination”. He said Pakistan was facing numerous problems and collective efforts and vision could steer it out of these problems and put it on the path of progress. He said it was a difficult task but not impossible. “If the nation resolves to change fate of the country and does hard work with purity and honesty, nothing can stop it from achieving this target,” he said. He said “we should face all challenges like a united nation. When all segments of the society are united, fate of the nation will change for better very soon.” He said he was confident that Pakistan would become a great country soon despite all challenges and problems. He said that efforts of the PML-N government to eliminate terrorism and end energy crisis had produced positive results. He said great successes had been achieved in the war against terrorism with the coordination of civil and military leadership. He said no effort was made by past rulers to end the energy crisis and this was a criminal negligence. He said the PML-N government focused on the energy crisis and its efforts had been fruitful. He said loadshedding had been controlled with efforts of the government. He said the PML-N government had introduced the culture of merit, transparency and speedy completion of development projects. He said every project was evidence of transparency, honesty and hard work.

Separately, CM Shehbaz addressed a meeting in the Civil Secretariat via video link from London. The meeting reviewed measures for cooperation between the Punjab government and the Istanbul Municipality for water sector, traffic management and horticulture.

Addressing the meeting, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government is working on a comprehensive program for the provision of basic facilities to the people of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken for cooperation from everywhere to improve civic and other facilities for the people. He said we will take benefit from the experience and skill of the Istanbul Municipality in the civic facilities, traffic management, water sector and horticulture. He said the Punjab government has excellent cooperation with several companies of Turkey as the Turkish companies have done heavy investment in solid waste management, transport, health and other sectors.

He said “Potable water is the basic right of every citizen, and we will provide them their right and for this purpose Punjab government is working on a mega project to provide drinkable water to the citizens.”

He said mega project of public welfare is being advanced in a professional manner with the advice of foreign experts.

He said effective measures have been taken to control traffic flow in Lahore and other big cities of the province and the IGP should give personal attention on the traffic management. He said an effective traffic plan should be formed and implemented because concerning departments are responsible for ridding the people of traffic burden. He said modern technology should be used to improve traffic control system. He said healthy environment constitutes healthy society. He said departments like PHA have been formed to beautify cities with horticulture. He said the concerning departments are responsible for water management, horticulture, and traffic management. He said departments should work round-the-clock to provide facilities to the people and value the time and improve their performances.

He said departments should work with diligence to provide facilities to the citizens. He said he requests delegation leaving for Turkey that they should not waste time and improve performance. He said profitable agreements should be made with the officials of the Istanbul Municipality.