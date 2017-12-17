Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG Military Operations will brief the Senate Committee of the Whole House on Tuesday.

The meeting will be commenced from 10am and members of the committee will be briefed on the emerging national security paradigm for Pakistan with respect to recent visits and developments.

The Committee of the Whole House was constituted ‘to prepare policy guidelines in light of the emerging regional realities and the role of the United States.’

The relations between Pakistan and the United States have suffered over the past few months, after US President Donald Trump, in a fiery speech back in August, accused Pakistan of offering a ‘safe haven’ to terrorists as he announced a revised policy towards the Afghan war.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently on his visit to Pakistan in October had said that he does not enjoy the task of dealing with countries like Pakistan and North Korea. He also said that relations with Pakistan, which he termed an important and valued partner, had drifted and had to be brought back to one of common interest.

Pakistan also strongly condemned Trump’s recent decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.