MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan Saturday inaugurated the Youth Skill Development Programme. Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister said technical education was much essential in modern era of technology. He urged the youth to participate in such skill development programmes to enhance their professional skills. Under the programme, 1,000 people will be imparted training in 19 fields of trade, official sources said.