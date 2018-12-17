Share:

KARACHI - You have to change yourself to change the nation. You have to change your mentality, your habits, and your actions towards positivity for a better Pakistan.

It was stated by Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur-Provincial Minister for IT, Environment and Coastal Development while addressing the “3rd Jadeed Karachi Conference” at local hotel in Karachi.

The event was organised by Youth Parliament and it was graced by dignitaries from different codes of life including stake holders, politicians, media personalities, social activists and large number of youth from all over Sindh.

The guest of honour included Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, PTI MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah, PPP MPA Nida Khuhro, PTI leader Aneesa Waliullah, Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Former Administrator Karachi Fahim Zaman Khan, Social Researcher Mansoor Raza and others.

Addressing the audience, Founder Chairman Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffar said: “Human development is not just dependent on education but other co-curricular activities are also very important to get training to serve society in a better way. We should transfer the knowledge and expertise either in term of resources, time or finance,” he added.

Dr Imran Shah said: “The primary role of young people is to get a good education in order to become better citizens of tomorrow. They need to learn skills to do the job that their country’s economy needs.”

Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said: “To impart education is part of the faith. Education is the only way to win the world. It is to think deeply about something till its roots and understand the intention behind it”.

On this occasion Youth Parliament also presented awards to social activists for their services in regards of their services in promoting volunteerism.