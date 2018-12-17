Share:

LAHORE - Leaders of around a dozen religio-political parties have held India responsible for the APS carnage, adding that the neighbouring country is financing all terror activities in Pakistan.

Addressing “Takmeel-i-Pakistan Conference” here on Sunday, they said the Indian Army had failed to curb the popular freedom movement in Kashmir and now it got unnerved and started history’s worst bloodshed in the held valley.”

The Defence Council of Pakistan, a conglomerate of around a dozen religious and political parties, organised the conference at Istanbul Chowk on The Mall on anniversary of ‘Fall of Dhaka’ and Army Public School Peshawar carnage.

Speakers included Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, JUP-Noorani President Abual Khair Zubair, DPC leader Abdur Rahman Makki, Hadyatul Hadi chief Syed Haroon Gilani, Ansarul Ummat head Fazalur Rahman Khalil, JUI-S leader Abdur Rauf Farooqi, Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Chairman Ameer Hamza, DPC chief coordinator Yaqoob Sheikh, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust secretary Shahid Rasheed, Jamiat Ahlehadith chief Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and others.

They said the day of 16 December reminded the nation to recognise its real enemy and beware of its conspiracies against Pakistan. They said India could never succeed in materialising its bad plans against the country. Despite patronage of Israel and western powers India failed to crush freedom movement in Kashmir and defeat of its allies in Afghanistan had also shattered New Delhi’s dream to control the affairs of this region. No world power, they said, could bring harm to Pakistan due to its powerful army which was fully backed by the nation.

The conference condemned the Indian army’s brutality in Occupied Kashmir and sent a message of sympathy and moral support to the people of the area.

They said Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmir brethren and fully support their movement against aggressive and violent forces.

The conference demanded an impartial inquiry to the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq saying the investigators must not rule out India agency RAW’s involvement in killing of the head of JUI-S. The conference also demanded of enforcement of Shariah in the country.