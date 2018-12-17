Share:

KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh said that in Pakistan, every year around 200,000 students pass their intermediate examination out of which only 40,000 are being accommodated in 180 universities of the country for higher education.

Speaking to students and their parents at an Open House Session, Dr Shaikh said around 160,000 youth have been deprived of getting higher education at university level which pushes them to move towards wrong path and to become bad names for the society.

In this situation it is the responsibility of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and education ministry to find solution of this burning issue so that every youth of this country could be provided a chance to continue his education without any hurdle which is his fundamental right.

He said that it is our own responsibility to make a viable system here because the world is moving with a system. He said that we must look upon towards a system in which we must empowered to our all stake holders which are our management, teachers, staff and students who should be provided an opportunity to have interpersonal link and to demonstrate their sense of responsibilities.

Dr Shaikh said that it is the duty of a university to promote research culture in society not to distribute PhD degree without any purpose and justification.

The session was organised by admission department of the University for the Guidance of students who have applied for admissions in Semester Spring-2019. At open house session stalls of all bachelors and masters degree programs were established where senior teachers of the relevant degree program were present to provide all related information.

Carrier counseling facility was also provided during open house session to select right subject according to capability of the student. Deans of Computing & Engineering, Business Administration & Social Sciences and Life Sciences faculties, Heads of Departments and senior faculty members were also present on this occasion.