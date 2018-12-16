Share:

SIALKOT-The local administration seized as many as 800kg unhygienic of dead meat during a raid at a slaughterhouse in Kotli Behram locality of Sialkot city here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Saeed Manj said that the illegally slaughterhouse was established in the congested residential locality. He informed that the accused had been involved in supplying the unhygienic meat to local restaurants and eateries in Sialkot city and its surroundings.

The AC said that police have sealed the illegal slaughterhouse and arrested two accused owners/butchers Bashir and Iqbal.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars and further investigation is underway.