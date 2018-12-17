Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team as result of a crackdown got vacated state land worth millions of rupees here in Gujrat.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed informed that the ACE authorities were informed that some influential persons had occupied commercial state land in general bus stand Gujrat and constructed shops there for the last many years.

After approval from the higher authorities, the ACE team under the supervision of circle officer Gujrat launched an operation and demolished 29 shops constructed on the state land worth of Rs100 million.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has started further investigation against the land grabbers including Imtiaz Hussain, Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Asghar, Tabassam Shah, Ali Raza, Naveed Warraich, Hassan Shah, Bao Sharif, Shabran Ahmed etc while action will also be taken against officials and officers concerned of the Municipal Corporation for their involvement after completion of the investigation.