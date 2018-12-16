Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday condemned the massacre of seven civilian in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"India wants to frighten people of Kashmir and weaken their freedom sentiments but she will never succeed in its evil designs," he declared, adding that the fresh wave of brutalities against the innocent people is nothing but a state sponsored terrorism.

Terming the Pulwama killings by Indian occupied forces as grave violation of the human rights, he said "gruesome act of terror has unveiled brutal face of India."

It is high time that the United Nations intervene and establish a commission of inquiry in the light of the recommendation by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt Indian state sponsored terrorism, he said.

"If international community fails to act swiftly, the concept of human rights, respect for humanity and human dignity will be left irrelevant.

The United Nations is duty bound to protect the human rights of the people all over the world and Kashmir is no exception," the AJK President said.

Saying that India is seeking military solution of Kashmir and wants to crush freedom struggle of Kashmir with "brute force," Masood said India is wrong to assume this as people of Kashmir are determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion.

Sardar Masood said that continuous bloodshed in Kashmir is equally a matter of deep worry and concern for the government and people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.