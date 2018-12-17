Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday condemned the massacre of seven civilian in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“India wants to frighten people of Kashmir and weaken their freedom sentiments but she will never succeed in its evil designs,” he declared, adding that the fresh wave of brutalities against the innocent people is nothing but a state sponsored terrorism.

Terming the Pulwama killings by Indian occupied forces as grave violation of the human rights, he said “gruesome act of terror has unveiled brutal face of India.”

It is high time that the United Nations intervene and establish a commission of inquiry in the light of the recommendation by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt Indian state sponsored terrorism, he said.

“If international community fails to act swiftly, the concept of human rights, respect for humanity and human dignity will be left irrelevant.

The United Nations is duty bound to protect the human rights of the people all over the world and Kashmir is no exception,” the AJK President said.

Saying that India is seeking military solution of Kashmir and wants to crush freedom struggle of Kashmir with “brute force,” Masood said India is wrong to assume this as people of Kashmir are determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion. Sardar Masood said that continuous bloodshed in Kashmir is equally a matter of deep worry and concern for the government and people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

JKNF dubs showering bullets on unarmed people barbarism

Jammu Kashmir National Front has termed the killings of seven unarmed youth in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces as cold-blooded massacre.

The party has said that showering bullets and pellets on unarmed protesters in nothing but barbaric. These acts are examples that India is only interested in the land of Kashmir and not the people of Kashmir.

Expressing shock over the killing of seven youngsters, the spokesperson for Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said that killing unarmed protesters can only escalate the situation instead of resolving the problem.

The JKNF spokesman prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in forces action at Kharepora, Sirnoo area of Pulwama. He also paid rich and glowing tributes to those martyred in the area by Indian forces.

He said that brave hearts are busy laying down their lives for the cause of freedom so it is our primary responsibility to safeguard these priceless sacrifices.

The JK National Front remembered Shaheed Shamsul Hhaq on his martyrdom anniversary and paid him glowing tributes. The JKNF spokesman said that Shaheed Shamsul Haq was a great Islamic scholar who spent his whole life in the practical field.

He said that mission of Shaheed Shamsul Haq and other thousands of martyrs will be safeguarded and protected at any cost.