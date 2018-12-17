Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday said that merit would be ensured in all the departments and no compromise would be made over the issues being faced by the people.

Addressing party activists here at the PTI Public Secretariat, the senior minister said that new policy for ‘katchi abadis’ would be prepared so that residents could be given ownership rights on minimum possible rates.

He said that provision of basic facilities including clean drinking water was the right of people and all promises of election campaign would be fulfilled in the coming months on priority basis, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the party workers on PTI’s success in PP-168 and said that if bye-election in NA-131 would have taken place, the PML-N would have lost the seat there also. He promised immediate steps for cleanliness in Cantonment areas and said that previous government looted national exchequer as much as they could. He asked people to come up with written proposals regarding development works in their areas and said that in future the uplift works would be undertaken on priority basis. The senior minister said the next local governments set-up in the province would also play an important role to bring about real progress and prosperity in each area and especially in rural areas, adding that there would be huge funds available at village council level.

He said that so far 908 applications had been received at the Public Secretariat and out of them letters had been written for 815 applicants. He said that in the last two months, 40 per cent issues were resolved.

On the occasion, delegations from different areas of city apprised the minister about their issues regarding WAPDA, Sui gas, WASA and other department. The other problems stated by people were about graveyard and development issues.