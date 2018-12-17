Share:

It is true that in the aftermath of the 1972 Simla Agreement, both Pakistan and India undertook the dispute over Kashmir as a bilateral one instead of it being an international one; however, the new surge in India’s atrocities against Kashmiri people demands from Pakistan to take the Kashmir dispute once again to the UN.

The Indian control of Kashmir is no different than that of Israel’s of Palestinian lands. However, the world’s response to the two occupations is very different. While a majority of the world condemns, even if verbally, Israeli’s suppression and violations of Palestinian people’s human rights, rarely do Indian atrocities jolt the consciousness of the world community.

Earlier this year, United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) in its first-ever report on violations in Kashmir urged the world to “address past and on-going human rights violations and abuses and deliver justice for all people in Kashmir, who for seven decades have suffered a conflict that has claimed or ruined numerous lives.”

Nevertheless, it seems that the words of the High Commissioner fell on deaf ears. Contrary to the pleas of the OHCHR, the champions and the so-called guardians of human rights all over the world maintain their criminal silence over India’s poor human rights record in Kashmir. Inaction on the part of these countries against the decades-long oppression of Kashmiris is another tale of how states’ economic interests mar the human rights of some people.

Pakistan has failed miserably in making the Kashmir dispute a relevant global issue. The government should ask the Foreign Office and its representatives in the UN to take the necessary steps in putting the Kasmir question on the UN platform once again.

Moreover, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has his international clout. He can and must use his international reputation to bring up the case of Kashmir one more time before the international community. The blood that has been shed in the vale of Kashmir so far asks the world to recognise the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. It is about time that the Kashmir issue is re-thought of as a global issue and our energies are harnessed to solving it as per the wishes of Kashmiris.

Bullets never help in curbing dissent. Fear is effective, but people get used to it and will always become more vocal and defiant. This is what happened exactly two days ago in the vale of Indian occupied Kashmir. The indiscriminate firing on the civilians who were protesting the killing of freedom fighters tells us only that the Indian state is morally bankrupt.