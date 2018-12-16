Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of people from all walks of life participated in special ceremonies held here to pay rich tribute to martyrs and victims of terrorists attack on Army Public School Peshawar.

Local social, religious, educational circles, NGOs and CSOs also arranged Quran Khawani for the eternal peace of the APS tragedy victims.

They also paid rich tributes to the victims of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

The people also expressed complete solidarity with the victims, saying that the entire nation stands united against terrorism.

They termed the day of Dec 16, 2014 as the blackest day in the country history.

The people expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and pledged to make all out sincere individual and collective efforts to weed out terrorism from the country.

They expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs besides giving a very strong message that the nation stands united and firm against all evil designs of the enemy.

They said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice their lives while battling terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

On the occasion, students from different local schools, despite holiday of Sunday, presented several anti-terrorism skits and tableaus and paid rich tributes to all the victims of APS Peshawar.

Local NGOs and CSOs also held candle light vigil in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here.

Hundreds of people lit candles and lamps in memory of APS Peshawar victims and laid floral bouquets there.

The participants were carrying placards and chanted anti-terrorism slogans, besides, paying rich tributes to all the victims of APS Peshawar.

ACs directed to stay

at LRRCs on daily basis

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) of Sialkot district's all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to ensure presence at land revenue record centres (LRRCs) on a daily basis.

The DC directed the ACs to stay at these land revenue record centres for at least one hour (from 9am to 10am) to listen to the public grievances and ensure their resolution on the spot.

Dr Bilal Haider said that the special booths have also been established at land record centres to resolve minor issues related to property transfers' corrections and Khewat as well.

He said that ADC (Revenue) Sadia Mehar will get daily and weekly reports from all of the ACs for bringing betterment in the performance.

He warned that corrupt elements and tout mafia in the land revenue record centres would be dealt with iron fist.