KARACHI - The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) on Sunday held a demonstration to protest against the attack on Frontier Corp’s convoy in Kech district of Balochistan in which six soldiers embraced martyrdom and 14 others sustained injuries.

Led by the President Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui, the ASWJ supporters gathered at Nagin Chowrangi, carrying placards and banners inscribed with the slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.

Allama Farooqui said that Pakistan’s desire of peace should not be considered as its weakness. The ASWJ Karachi Chief Allama Rab Nawaz Hanfi, Allama Abdullah Sindhi, Allama Taj Muhammad Hanfi, Allama Abdus Samad Hyderi, Moulaba Abdur Rafey and Syed Mohyiddin Shah were also present on the occasion.

The ASWJ President was of the view that similar sort of attack were carried out in the past as well in which many soldiers laid their lives but Pakistani troopers didn’t respond in order to maintain the peace. The situation might have been very terrible for the attackers had our soldiers responded, he added while demanding that befitting reply should be given to the terrorists.

Allama Farooqui said that only the protest at higher level would not be enough and the terrorists should be taught a lesson so that they cannot dare to even think of repeating the mistakes. He said that enemies are carrying out terrorism in Balochistan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but they should realize that the Pakistan Army is backed by entire Nation.

Speaking on ongoing brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir, the ASWJ chief demanded the International Human Rights’ Organisations to play their due role to stop barbarism there. He also asked the federal government to summon Indian High Commissioner and apprise Indian government our clear-cut stance on Kashmir.