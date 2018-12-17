Share:

SARGODHA-The Banking Ombudsman (BO) has decided an investment profit claim amounting to Rs17 in favour of the University of Sargodha.

The UoS had filed a complaint against less profit paid on its three investments against HBL University of Sargodha Branch.

The university had invested an amount of Rs400 million with the HBL University of Sargodha Branch on March 11, 2015 on the basis of their offered rate @10.50%, which was comparatively the highest among all the competitor banks.

But, on maturity of this huge investment, Rs.30,884,384/- (@7.70%) was transferred by the Bank on account of profit instead of Rs42,115,068 (@10.50%) with the contention that their offered rate dated 02.3.2015 was effective for three days but the investment was made after seven days, therefore, negotiated rate was applied.

As a result, a loss of Rs11,230,684 was imposed to the public money. In another investment of Rs275 million, the Bank offered the highest profit rate @10.50% on 20.01.2015.

The Bank invested Rs250 million instead of Rs275 million on 02.02.2015 with a delay of 12 days. On maturity, Rs21,125,000 (8.45%) was transferred by the Bank on account of profit instead of Rs26,250,000 (@10.50%) with the justification that offered rate dated 20.1.2015 was effective for three days whereas investment was made with a delay of 12 days.

The UoS was made to suffer a loss of Rs5,125,000. Similarly, Rs125 million was invested on the basis of comparative highest profit rate @7.10% per annum offered by HBL Ltd University of Sargodha Branch on 29.05.2015. On maturity of the investment, profit amounting to Rs8,272,602 (@6.60%) was transferred into the University account instead of Rs88,99,315 (7.10%), with the justification that the validity of Bank offered rate was three days but the investment was made with the delay of 20 days.

Thus, a total loss of Rs16,982,397/- was imposed to the public money with the mutual collaboration of the Bank and the then administration of the University.

The Banking Ombudsman, during hearing of the University complaint in its Lahore Region Office on November 13, 2018, accepted the claim of the University of Sargodha and directed the HBL UoS Branch to pay Rs16.98 million to the university as profit.

According to details, NAB Lahore during an investigation against former UoS VC Dr Akram Chaudhary and others, is also looking into this embezzlement.

This matter was, first of all, pointed out in the HEC Audit Inquiry Report of the two tenures of the former VC. It is pertinent to mention that all these investments were made during the last year of Dr Akram Ch.

The present administration of the University has actively pursued the case in the Banking Ombudsman’s court to recover Rs16.98 million. During the recent drive of recovery of the public money, the University has recovered Rs88.25 million from the private campuses of the University.

The University expects a recovery of more than Rs150 million from its private sub-campuses as NAB’s investigation in this regard is under way.

The present decision of the Banking Ombudsman vindicates that embezzlement of public funds was committed and the University was made to suffer financial loss due to mismanagement and corruption.