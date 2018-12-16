Share:

LONDON-Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Freddie Mercury, has smashed a box office record due to it's success. It has become the highest-grossing music biopic in cinema history after it generated more than $600m across the globe.

The biopic is currently at $608.7m and has earned more money in the US than previous record holder, Straight Outta Compton, while also outperforming several recent musicals, such as The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia! It's box office performance, according to Deadline, has been aided by singalong screenings, particularly in Asia and Latin America. The film is also raking in the award nominations.

In the Golden Globes, the film has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, while Rami Malek, who stars as frontman Mercury, has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. Malek spoke out about the difficulty of the role recently.

“I was very cognisant of not wanting to imitate him or impersonate him at all. I started to think about how everything he did in his life was spontaneous, it was in the moment. He is someone who lived every moment as if it was his last, I feel. And I think that's what makes him so gorgeous. He's so authentic, and I wanted to be that authentic on stage, so I tried never to just copy his moves, I wanted them to spring from me as if they were happening to him."

"I knew the music, I knew Freddie Mercury's iconic look, but I did not know the glam-rock era. I didn't know the early songs, which now I'm fascinated by.”