British Conservative Party leader and Member of United Kingdom (UK) Parliament Andrew Stephenson met with the son of ill-fated businessman Raja Arshad Mahmood - who had been accused of murdering Barrister Fahad Malik in federal capital of Pakistan in 2016 - Raja Usman Arshad.

The meeting between the British MP and Usman was held at Nelson, Lancashire UK. The duo discussed the progress in the murder case against Raja Arshad Mehmood that has been on-going for over 2 years without trial. Usman emphasised that his father was innocent and had nothing to do with the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of Fahad Malik and urged the Pakistani authorities, including the police, to prosecute the real culprits involved in the assassination of the top lawyer. It was mutually agreed between the duo that the court’s verdict should ultimately be based on the substantial evidence presented along with the credibility of the witnesses.

Usman also informed Stephenson that it was difficult to get justice in Pakistan. He said that the high and mighty enjoyed hilly powers and justice is often misplaced. He also added that it was hard enough for the family of Barrister Fahad Malik to come to terms with his death, but they were now being influenced and were being fed incorrect information, while they were not being assisted in prosecuting the real killers.

Usman emphasised that he would continue to be press, persevere and do everything in his power to bring justice for his father and Barrister Fahad Malik. Stephenson assured Usman that he would also do whatever he could to assist and would raise the matter in the House of Parliament and would discuss this matter of concern with the British High Commission for Justice.