ISLAMABAD - NAB filed 53 cases in different courts and authorised 55 investigations and 241 inquiries from July to September 2018.

According to documents available with The Nation, NAB filed 53 cases and filed a total 147 cases in 2018 till September. NAB filed 55 investigations and 40 have been finalised. The Bureau has also authorised a total 171 investigations till 2018 and 24 investigations were closed in first 9 months of the year 2018.

The NAB authorised 41 investigations against government servants, 10 against businessmen and 10 against others.

NAB authorised 241 inquiries from July to September and a total of 729 Investigation were authorised in first 9 months of year 2018. The Bureau finalised 137 inquiries in third quarter of 2018 and 360 inquiries were closed in first nine months.

The documents said that 177 inquiries had been authorised against government servants and 19 against businessmen and 45 against others from July to September.

Meanwhile, Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion was the foremost priority of NAB. He said that NAB had fixed a time frame of 10 months to conclude corruption cases on scientific basis and in light of prevalent laws.