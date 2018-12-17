Share:

SARGODHA: Citrus growers have demanded authorities concerned to fix minimum rate of per 40 kilogram citrus as processing plants are buying high quality 'kinnow' from growers at low rates. The government has to set appropriate rates of per 40 kg citrus and its implementation should also be made possible by the authorities. The provision of suitable rates was only possible after the government intervention, a grower talking to APP said. Handsome foreign exchange was contributing to the national economy from kinnow exports which was decreasing due to low yield and low rates, a grower said.–APP