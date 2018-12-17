Share:

SHIKARPUR - “I am glad to see that, our students and teachers are moving towards new technologies to face the challenges of 21st centuries”, remarked the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui while addressing the graduation ceremony of one year diploma programme of 3-D animation at the auditorium.

Furthermore, 21st century is the century of change and digitalisation and therefore we should equip our new generation with modern tools to cope with the challenges of rapid changing technologies.

He said, it is but natural that, with changing technologies, today’s skills might become redundant, which will further pave way for the new skills. He was of the view that, modern technologies like driverless vehicles might result into unemployment and therefore urged upon the youth to learn modern techniques to keep their jobs alive.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui along with Register Sukkur IBA University Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator Dr. Qamar Uddin Khand, CEO Microvision Faisal Khawaja and others distributed certificate among the graduating students.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Registrar Sukkur IBA University Engr Zahid Hussain Khan welcoming the honorable guests and graduating students said, one year and six month graduation program in 3-D animation is not only the first of its kind in the history of Sukkur IBA University, rather first in Pakistan. “This is 21st century where degree alone could not make any difference, till it is coupled with any skill”, adding animation industry is growing fast especially in the film industry. He said, it is a matter of pride for us that, many Pakistani students are working in Hollywood film industry and earning fortune through 3-D animation. “Students with 3-D animation skills need not to visit office to office for seeking jobs, rather they can sit back at home and earn handsome amount by working online for different companies”, he said. “I am afraid that, in 21st century robots might replace with human beings”, he went on telling, but robots don’t have sentiments and feelings like human beings and therefore human can find good jobs for themselves.

He emphasised upon the youth to take advantage of the modern technologies and skills and prove skills fit for the changing scenario.

Lauding the untiring efforts of Associate Professor Dr. Qamar Uddin Khand and his team, the registrar said, you people have done a great job by preserving the history of Sindh’s ancient capital “Aror”, which has been ruined due to gross negligence.

Associate Professor and Program Coordinator Dr. Qamar Uddin Khand shed light on the 3-D animation program, which is the first of its kind in Sukkur IBA University. CEO Microvision Faisal Khawaja also acclaimed the hard work of the teachers and students. Dr. Adnan Keehar spoke on the importance and potential of animation industry.

Later, some of the graduating students shared their experiences at the university. Afterwards the animated documentary on Sindh’s ancient capital Aror was screened, which was highly appreciated by the participants. The documentary was aimed at preserving the rich Indus civilization and rich culture of Sindh, depicted through its ancient capital Aror.