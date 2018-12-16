Share:

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, the powerhouse production duo behind Number 9 Films, are set to receive the outstanding British contribution to cinema award at the BAFTA awards ceremony on 10 February.

Previous recipients of the award – presented annual in honor of British producer Michael Balcon – include Mike Leigh, Kenneth Branagh, Derek Jarman, Mary Selway, Ridley and Tony Scott, Working Title Films, Lewis Gilbert.