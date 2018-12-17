Share:

The Chinese government has spent a total of nearly $102 million to assist other countries in coping with climate change since 2011, said Xie Zhenhua, China’s Special

Xie made the remarks at the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change held in the China Pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, reports People's Daily.

He noted that China has implemented proactive national strategies on climate change, striving for a fair and reasonable global climate governance system that features win-win cooperation.

China will keep donating goods and materials, supporting the establishment of related policies, and promoting climate-friendly technologies under the framework of South-South Cooperation, so as to offer capital, technologies and capability building for the least developed countries, small island countries and African countries, Xie stressed.

The special representative also suggested that countries should enhance mutual trust, give play to synergetic effects, and build bridges for communication, in order to further strengthen international cooperation on climate change.