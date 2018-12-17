Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, here on Sunday.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

They laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered Fateha. Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was accompanied by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Ali Bughio, Saleem Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, leaders and workers of the PPP and others sat there for some time.

The chief minister also laid floral wreath at the grave of founder chairman of the party and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered Fateha.

He also visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

The chief minister along with Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Commissioner Larkana reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in connection with the 11th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.