Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is in Egypt on an official visit, called on the Egyptian Armed Forces Commander in Chief General Mohamed Zaki, Defence and Military Production Minister and Egyptian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, military to military relations, defence and security cooperation were discussed. The Egyptian leadership highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism. Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence. Both also agreed to improve cooperation for regional peace and stability.

COAS also met Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar. The Grand Sheikh commended the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country. He also appreciated issuance of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa on the issues arising from extremism by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts of Pakistan. He added that Islam is a religion of moderation and a complete code of conduct, which must not be linked with terrorism in the global community.

The COAS also emphasised the need to harness Muslim youth towards enlightenment, technological advancement, moderation and harmony. Earlier, on arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Army presented the Guard of Honour to COAS at Ministry of Defence.