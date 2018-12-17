Share:

KASUR-Dacoits, who fired indiscriminate shots on the former Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a robbery, are still beyond the police reach despite the lapse of twenty months.

The police failure has raised serious concerns among the notables belonging to all walks of life, especially the mediamen. They have flayed the police for still being unable to arrest the culprits.

Talking to The Nation, Kasur Press Club president Mehr Javed said that the police failure to arrest the suspects was lamentable.

Senior journalist Aslam Khan said that the police failure to arrest the dacoits had created a sense of insecurity among the journalists. Another senior journalist Takreem Ali termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community.

Seasoned journalist Mehr Abdur Rehman urged the police to make all-out efforts for the arrest of the culprits. Kasur Press Club chairman Ajmal Shad stressed the need for considering mediamen’s concerns.

They demanded that Sheikhupura RPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana and Kasur DPO Dr Asif Shehzad take effective steps for the arrest of the robbers.

Citizens robbed of

valuables at gunpoint

Citizens were intercepted, threatened with weapons, and robbed of cash and other valuables in three different incidents here.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Gulshan Iqbal Colony, submitted an application to Ellahabad police that he and his family were at a ceremony, away from home, the other night.

In their absence, thieves unknown to him broke into his house, and they made off with Rs500,000 cash and other valuables. The police have registered a case.

Similarly, Riaz Ahmed told the police that thieves, unidentified so far, broke into his shop at Ghalla Mandi and stole Rs150,000. The police have registered a case.

In Khuddian, Saleem was on his way on a motorbike when three robbers intercepted him at gunpoint near Dholan Chowk.

They robbed him of cash, a cell phone and other valuable items. Khuddian police registered a case.