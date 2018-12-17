Share:

MULTAN : About 30,000 desi poultry birds are being reared at local government poultry farms and the poultry units, each comprising five hens and a cock, will be given to masses on subsidize prices, in February 2019.The livestock department has started seeking applications from citizens, said Poultry Development Officer Dr Salma Naaz while talking to APP here. She said the provision of poultry units would enable masses to have additional income. She remarked that citizens interest and queries related to Desi poultry birds, was on increase for few days as she received number of phone calls from citizens. She informed that 11 government poultry farms were operating across the province. Among them, two poultry farms serve as breeding farms and issue poultry birds to citizens as well as other government poultry farms. After every three months, a new flock of Desi poultry bird is being prepared for promotion of the poultry at the government farms.

Every poultry bird of government farm is properly vaccinated and there is no chance of catching up any disease, she added.

She said that citizens would have to pay Rs 1200 for each poultry unit, comprising five hens and a cock. She maintained that market price of such poultry birds was over Rs 2400.

She stated that poor farmers should focus on Desi poultry for gaining good economic returns. A Desi hen used to lay at least 220 eggs in a year and price of each egg is almost double as compared to market eggs. However, eggs are sold with respect to grading 35 gram, 60 gram and 70 gram eggs.

It is very easy for farmers to rear Desi poultry birds, she said, adding that bits of bread, remains of cuisines, spinach, wheat, rice, maize etc should be given to birds. The commodities are easily available in every home. Children and women farmers can also nurture Desi poultry without any labour, she said.

Dr Salma Naaz further said that farmers could sell Desi chicks, after breeding the eggs. The breeding process is also very easy as they could put eggs in incubator or under hen for period of 21 days. The price of each chick is about Rs 50.

She remarked that Desi poultry should be kept under lights for at least 16 hours/day in order to obtain maximum eggs. The eggs laying hormones stimulates in daylight or artificial lights. So, farmers should install electricity bulbs at poultry accommodation.

Dr Salma suggested that students should adopt poultry keeping as hobby. It would help them managing not only pocket money but also expenses on education, she said.

Minor level focus on poultry is sufficient for poultry rearing and it would not hurt their educational activities, she claimed.

She informed that she knew many citizens who started business of Desi poultry and earned huge amount in south Punjab.