Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said the state-sponsored terrorism by Indian Occupation Forces on innocent Kashmiris including unethical targeting of the civilian population across LOC is highly condemnable.
In a tweet, he said bullets can never suppress unarmed brave Freedom Fighters and Indian Army must respect the ethics of professional soldiering.
