Share:

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved price of imported urea Rs1712 per bag.

The meeting was held on Monday here in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar in the chair.

During the meeting, the committee decided to determine the price of imported urea. ECC approved price of imported urea of Rs 1712 per bag of 50kg.

Earlier meeting has also held on the demand of urea. PM’s advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood led the meeting. While addressing the meeting Abdul Razzak Dawood stated that national fertilizer Marketing Limited has started the supply of urea fertilizer and imported additional 50000tn urea.