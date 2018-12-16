Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavouring their best to ensure proper parking by the motorists in busy areas including markets and shopping malls of the Capital. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that the campaign of ITP is in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles incorrectly, causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well. He said that prompt action against such violators is being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience for the road users. In the main markets of Islamabad including F-10 Markaz, a formal action was taken on Sunday and numerous motorists were fined, he told.

The SSP (Traffic) said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centres, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue to take action under his own supervision and of SP (Traffic) Sumera Azam. He said those parking vehicles incorrectly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in overcoming this issue and to avoid wrong parking.

ISLAMABAD: Traffic police officer SSP Farrukh Rasheed supervises traffic police staff lifting a car that was parked wrongly in sector F-10.–NNI