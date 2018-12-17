Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a short span of four months, exploration and production (E&P) companies have accelerated their drilling activities in potential areas across the country and made 13 oil and gas discoveries under the ambitious plan of the PTI government to achieve autonomy in the energy sector.

“The new finds have been made in all four provinces and their overall rate of gas flow is around 105.18 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) and 5358 bpd (barrels per day) oil,” official sources in Petroleum and Natural Resources Division of the Energy Ministry told APP here.

Giving a breakup, they said Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) made a discovery in August in Sanghar district of Sindh, having flow of 23 mmcfd gas and 91 bpd oil. In September, the PPL found an oil deposit with initial flow of 313 bpd in Chakwal district of the Punjab province.

While the same company struck two back to back discoveries in the current month (December 3 & 4) in Sanghar and Sajawal districts of Sindh with flow of 18.6 mmcfd gas and 160 bpd oil, and nine mmcfd gas respectively.

OGDCL made a discovery in September in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having preliminary flow of 1.3 mmcfd gas and 550 bpd oil.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) also contributed a discovery in September in Kachi district of Balochistan province with flow of 1500 bpd oil.

United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) made five successful drills, one was in Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh in September under which it found oil deposit having initial flow of 1056 bpd, second and third were in Tando M Khan district of Sindh in October with 6.3 mmcfd and 9.5 mmcfd gas flow respectively, while fourth and fifth also occurred in Sindh province in October and December with 9 mmcfd and 31 mmcfd gas flow respectively.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) recently discovered an oil reserve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with initial flow of 27 bpd.

OMV Maurice, an E&P company, discovered gas deposit in Ghotki district of Sindh in September with flow of 6.48 mmcfd.

Answering a question, the sources said the petroleum division was in process of awarding more blocks to E&P companies to tap existing potential of oil and gas deposits in different parts of the country.