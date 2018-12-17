Share:

The Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Muhammad Yasin Malik were arrested by the Indian police in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The leaders were attempting to lead a march towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar on Monday. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was arrested after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Badami Bagh army base in Srinagar as a mark of protest against the civilian killings by Indian troops in Pulwama on Saturday.

As Mirwaiz came out of his residence, a police contingent deployed near his residence thwarted the march and detained the Mirwaiz, along with his supporters. Muhammad Yasin Malik, who had gone underground to evade arrest, was also detained when he took out the march from Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar along with his supporters.

The protesters said that police fired tear gas shells to foil the protest. Call for the march towards the army headquarters was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the massacre of around a dozen Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Pulwama on Saturday.