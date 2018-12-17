Share:

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a Congress politician to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, a carnage that erupted after the assassination of Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. "Common to the instances of mass crimes are the targeting of minorities and attacks spearheaded by dominant political actors facilitated by the law enforcement agencies", the Delhi HC observed in its 1984 anti-Sikh riots judgment read out today.

The Delhi High Court's sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar pertained to the killing of five members of a Sikh family during the anti-Sikh riots. The court directed Kumar not to leave the national capital and surrender before the court concerned on or before December 31. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh (approximately $1,500) on Kumar in the case. The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony.

​Political parties across the board have welcomed the judgment, but have called it an instance of delayed justice. The official response from the Congress party is still awaited on the judgment.

Sajjan Kumar’s conviction by the Delhi High Court is a delayed vindication of Justice. The Congress and the Gandhi family legacy will continue to pay for the sins of 1984 riots. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 17, 2018

I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case. It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe.

The victims of communal riots must get justice, whether from 1984, from 2002 and whenever else. Political leaders who led, backed and shielded mobs, must be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/L7OGBdR8u6 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 17, 2018

The hearings in the 1984 Sikh carnage case have been delayed several times and several government-appointed committees and commissions had investigated the cases as time went by. Lastly, on January 10 this year, a bench led by then-Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the oversight of the Supreme Court to investigate 186 cases that had been closed before.