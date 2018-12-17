Share:

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the fresh spate of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he said Indian forces are violating human rights by killing unarmed Kashmiris in Pulwama district on daily basis.

The Minister lamented the silence of international community over the record breaking Indian brutalities in the Occupied valley.

He said the persistent genocide of Kashmiris is aimed at making demographic changes in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in favour of India.

He said India could not deter Kashmiris from demanding the right to self-determination by intimidating them.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan would continue extending moral and political support to Kashmiris to get their inalienable right to self-determination as acknowledged by the UN resolutions.