A gang of policemen was arrested on Sunday for kidnapping and robbing citizens in the name of NAB investigations. A police officer told reporters that five of the eight members of this gang were serving policemen. He said that the criminals used to kidnap, blackmail, and rob people mostly traders in the name of NAB investigations. “They used to pose themselves as NAB officials. We have also seized fake arrest warrants of NAB and handcuffs from their possession,” Ishtiaq Khan, DSP North Cantonment police division said while addressing a news conference at his office on Sunday evening. He said that the police also recovered Rs 800,000 and firearms from their possession. The suspects were arrested by different police teams from various parts of the metropolis, he added. The suspects were identified by police as ringleader Sarfraz Khan, alias Awais, and ASI Tasleem Muhammad, ASI Ali Raza, Constable Muhammad Ali and Constable Naeem. Three private persons are said to be members of this gang. According to the DSP, the same gang was wanted to the police in a few murder and kidnapping for ransom cases. The arrested suspects were sent to the police lock up. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter