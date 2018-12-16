Share:

KASUR-The government, unlike its predecessors, will make the national economy stand on its feet, and it will not satisfy the public with hollow claims of economic development.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bahadurpura Union Council chairman Sardar Sarwar Dogar during a media talk here the other day.

He said that those, who brought an unbearable loss to the national economy, found it difficult to bear progress of the country.

He said that the corrupt elements could see themselves in jail, adding that they knew they would have to reap what they had sown.

"Therefore, they are not only blackmailing the government but also making treachery remarks," he stated.

He said that the previous government of PML-N had spent billions of dollars from the national exchequer to keep the value of dollar low which, 'what he maintained', resulted in rise of the value of dollar.

He said that the menace of corruption had deep-rooted in every state sector of the country, and this situation had damaged the country every way possible. "Only by eliminating corruption can our country make progress," he stated.