ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will on Monday (today) resume hearing in two identical petitions of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi seeking post-arrest bail in two cases related to defamation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

A Division Bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the petitions seeking bail for Abidi on medical grounds. In the matter, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had previously directed administration of Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences to constitute a medical board to ascertain the health of the former senator.

The court had observed that it would decide the bail plea in the light of report of the medical board. Abidi approached the IHC to seek bail on medical grounds as the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Islamabad had earlier turned down the application of former senator seeking bail after arrest after the prosecutor adopted that the accused had in an interview aired on a private television channel tried to blackmail the top judge.

However, the counsel for Abidi contended before the court that there was nothing on record showing his client had threatened any member of the judiciary.

The Federal Investigation Agency had booked Faisal Raza under the Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

According to the FIR registered against the former senator, Abidi with criminal intent and ulterior motives and without lawful justification had used sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice.

It said his remarks were tantamount to creating a sense of fear, panic and insecurity among the government, general public and society.

It said that Faisal Raza Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10 (a), 11 and 20 of PECA, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the Secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505 (ii) and 34, along with the ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by SC public relations officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo for using threatening language and levelling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.