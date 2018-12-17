Share:

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that increase in the spending on social sector is priority of the government.

He was talking to World Health Organization Regional Director Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari and UNICEF SEARO Regional Director Jean Gough, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The president said that budget allocation for health has been increased to 2% from the current 0.9% of the GDP towards the attainment of universal health care and sustainable development health related goals.

He underscored that the incumbent government has recently taken a major initiative in expanding the Health Card Scheme for the poor to include 80 million more individuals across Pakistan.

The president emphasized that Pakistan is fully committed to polio eradication and Pakistan has achieved tremendous progress in stopping polio virus transmission, reducing the cases to eight so far this year.

The president expressed gratitude to the international community for their support of the efforts being made in Pakistan. He further stated that Pakistan is committed to the United Nations High level meeting declaration on TB and to achieve the SDG/ End TB targets to root out Tuberculosis by 2030.

Alvi said that Pakistan is committed to strengthening family planning programme aiming to achieve pledges towards FP 2020 and SDGs which will also lead to improving maternal, newborn and child health indicators of Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fight against malaria, leishmaniasis, dengue and other vector borne diseases, posing threat to the health of millions and achieve the goal of elimination and effective control of these diseases by 2030.

He expressed desire to seek WHO’s support for coming up with “National Action Plan” in context of Universal Health Coverage, quality of care through family practice & nutrition, because of prevailing high malnutrition status in the country.

He said that Pakistan with the help of WHO wants to increase the coverage of routine immunization, achieve equitable access to immunization services especially in the slum and rural areas and to enhance the monitoring and accountability at all levels down to the district.

The president also urged that media & religious scholars must play their constructive role in creating awareness among the masses regarding polio, population control and hygiene.