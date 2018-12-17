Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan is ready to open Khokhrapar border but this time India should take initiative.

Since independence Pakistan has survived without any help from India and there will no assistance required in future, he said and added: “We need talks on equality levels.” He was addressing on the second day of 14th Build Asia Exhibition on Sunday.

Imran Ismail said that the exhibition was contribution for the growth of construction industry. He said that the government would fully support the organizers of the exhibition.

The governor said that the federal government had taken serious notice of gas supply suspension to industries. He said that the government believed to resolves issues through talks.

Imran Ismail said that the federal government assured no government department would create hurdles for industries in future. He said that the government had finalized arrangements to supply gas to industries and CNG sector on priority basis.

Talking on Kashmir issue, he said that the peace in the region would only be possible through resolution of Kashmir issue. The Sindh Governor said that the provincial government was reluctant to cooperate with him. He said that the provincial government was not responding. He said that impediments were being created to discourage federal government in completing development projects.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq performed ribbon cutting on the second day of the exhibition. He said that new horizons were opening for Pakistan. He said that foreigners were visiting Pakistan realizing the potential of the country. He said that the exhibition would prove as a platform for foreign investment.

On the second day of Build Asia Exhibition a large number of foreign delegates and business leaders visited the various stalls.

Khursheed Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that many agreements were signed with foreign companies. He also said that foreign and local businessmen showing interests in various items displayed at the exhibition.