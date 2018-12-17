Share:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US sanctions have failed to change Iran's policies, Iran’s local news agency reported on Monday.

"Sanctions have never worked," Zarif was quoted as saying.

"They hurt Iranians but don't change (Iran's) policy," he added.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iranian international nuclear deal, calling it "the worst deal ever."

Accordingly, he reimposed sanctions, which were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, on Iran seeking to press Tehran to renegotiate its nuclear program, start talks on its missile developing plan and change its regional policies.

Iran has been defiant to the US calls and vowed to remain unwavering under the pressures.