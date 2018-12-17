Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Tennis Federation (ITF) representative to Pakistan Adel Borghei has termed Pakistan completely safe country to host all kind of sports events.

Talking to The Nation, Adel, who is in Pakistan to officiate ITF Futures Tournaments for last two weeks, said: “I travelled to different parts of the capital city at night and found Pakistan completely safe for all kind of sports events. I belong to Iran and we share common values. Last year, I visited Pakistan for three weeks to oversee ITF tournaments and this year, I am glad to witness that the PTF has installed synthetic courts, which will really help local players.

“The Islamabad Tennis Complex, which is hosting 4th Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Championship, is also giving perfect look. I have long discussions with both PTF and ITC officials and I am delighted to see world-class arrangements made by the PTF and Islamabad Tennis Complex administration to ensure smooth conduct of events. All the international players, their coaches and officials are all very happy with the arrangements,” he added.

Adel said that it is good omen for Pakistan tennis that the country has started hosting Davis Cup and ITF Futures after a long gap. “Last year, when ITF appointed me, we had long discussions, as it is ITF’s policy to ensure safety of players, officials and coaches and there will be no compromise on their security. After PTF gave full assurances, first Pakistan was allocated Davis Cup matches which they hosted successfully and then they were granted ITF Futures events, which are also being conducted in a befitting manner.

“Although things are much improved this year yet there is always room for improvement. I am a big fan of Pakistani people’s love, care and hospitality. Even the people don’t know me, but they always give me great respect and want me to spend time either at dinner or lunch. I daily go out with some of my Pakistani tennis friends and I hardly witness any security issues what so ever,” he added.

The ITF representative said his message to international players is loud and clear that Pakistan is a place where they should at least once visit and they will feel it second home. “There is absolutely no security issue and people here are very loving and caring. As far as tournaments here are concerned, I don’t see any minor issue in their smooth conduct. All the international players are so impressed and talk highly about the warm love they are receiving from local people, players, officials and federation. They are already looking forward to come again and play in Pakistan.”

He said he has visited 40 countries and officiated a great number of tournaments and played tennis in Iran. “I love tennis and being with ITF since 2000, I have also coached a few players. I am full time professional umpire and also do business and earn good from tennis. It is just a pleasure to be part with tennis. Once I was in Pakistan, I was very impressed as I found people very nice, kind and friendly. The country is also very beautiful.”

The ITF representative said: “I have to say, Pakistan is almost ready to host international events in other major cities like Lahore and Karachi. I will submit detailed report to the ITF. Both PTF and ITC are as per international standard and fulfill the required criteria set by the ITF to conduct the international events.

“Pakistan is a big country and tennis players are everywhere. But there is a dire need to attract maximum youth towards this beautiful game by conducting trials nationwide, hunt promising talent and groom it. ITF is satisfied with the security and it is ready to grant more international events to Pakistan, for not only Islamabad but also for other major cities of the country. The ITF is eager to help other countries as well to run tennis everywhere,” Adel concluded.