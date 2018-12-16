Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu Kashmir National Front has termed the killings of seven unarmed youth in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces as cold-blooded massacre.

The party has said that showering bullets and pellets on unarmed protesters in nothing but barbaric. These acts are examples that India is only interested in the land of Kashmir and not the people of Kashmir.

Expressing shock over the killing of seven youngsters, the spokesperson for Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said that killing unarmed protesters can only escalate the situation instead of resolving the problem.

The JKNF spokesman prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in forces action at Kharepora, Sirnoo area of Pulwama.

He also paid rich and glowing tributes to those martyred in the area by Indian forces.

He said that brave hearts are busy laying down their lives for the cause of freedom so it is our primary responsibility to safeguard these priceless sacrifices.

The JK National Front remembered Shaheed Shamsul Hhaq on his martyrdom anniversary and paid him glowing tributes.

The JKNF spokesman said that Shaheed Shamsul Haq was a great Islamic scholar who spent his whole life in the practical field.

He said that mission of Shaheed Shamsul Haq and other thousands of martyrs will be safeguarded and protected at any cost.