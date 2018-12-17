Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has informed the National Assembly that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, Karachi is set to be completed before July 2019.

Saeed told the House that deadline for completion of the project is 30th June, 2019, but he avoided to take a categorical stance whether the project would meet its deadline for completion or not.

However, sources inside the Ministry of Communications are of the opinion that the project is unlikely to be completed according to the deadline of June 2019, which was given by the Federal Minister due to multiple reasons.

The Green Line BRTS project which cost Rs25 billion was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016. The project starts from Karachi’s Surjani Town area all the way till Guru Mandir.

Out of the 17.8kms stretch of the Green Line BRT, 9.92kms are elevated and 7.88kms are on ground. There are a total of 21 stations along its route. It was envisioned that after its completion, the corridor will benefit nearly 300,000 passengers per day.

The project is solely funded by the federal government without any contribution by the government of Sindh in infrastructure development. However, the operation, maintenance of buses and installation of ITS equipment on Green line BRTS is the responsibility of Government of Sindh.

A dedicated company named Karachi Infrastructure Development Company was established by federal government and it was given the responsibility of laying the required infrastructure for the BRTS project.

The project was supposed to be completed in 2 years but due to its redesigning and inclusion of 3.5kms phase two extension from Guru Mandir to Municipal Park near Sabri Nihari delayed its completion.