KARACHI - The Karachi University is holding its 29th annual convocation on Saturday, December 22, 2018, Registrar Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz announced on Sunday.

He informed that the Chancellor University of Karachi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will preside over the ceremony. The proceedings of the convocation will commence at 10am while the Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will deliver the welcome address.

He said that the invitation cards of Annual Convocation 2018 to the students will be distributed from the Gymnasium Hall. The Convocation Camp Office will remain open on December 18 and 19, 2018 (Tuesday and Wednesday) from 10am to 3pm to distribute invitation cards.

The KU Registrar mentioned that the cards will be provided only to the concerned recipient of degree on production of original CNIC and original receipt. All recipients of degree are requested to ensure collection of invitations cards before 3pm positively.

Moreover, the Registrar KU further said that the rehearsal for Karachi University Annual Convocation 2018 will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 9:30am sharp at Valika Ground Karachi University.

He added that there would be no public dealing, classes (morning and evening) and exams on the days of rehearsal and Convocation. Only those students who would be receiving degrees and/or gold medals will be allowed to enter the University on both days.