Share:

Islamabad - Today (Monday) is the last day for filing the income tax returns .

The offices of FBR, State Bank and National Bank will remain open at 10pm in this regard. FBR had allowed filing of income tax returns until Monday. Earlier, FBR stated that a number of queries had been received with regard to an extension of the last date of filing of returns, but the return filing date would not be extended any further.

However, since the last date of filing of return falls on a non-working day, hence, as per General Clauses Act, the closing date for filing of income tax returns is automatically extended to next working day i.e. Monday (17th of December). Tax offices will be extending help in the filing of returns on Monday till close of announced hours.