LONDON-Australian-made superhero flick Aquaman has grossed a whopping $152million internationally in the first two weeks following its release.

The Warner Bros film, which was shot in the Gold Coast, raked in $135million in China alone after opening last Friday. Sporting a star-studded cast with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa, the DC Comics blockbuster is reportedly expected to surpass $200million in coming weeks.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Aquaman has also landed the title of being the fourth biggest superhero movie of all time. It falls behind Avengers: Age of Ultron which earned $240million, Venom at $276million and Avengers: Infinity War at an incredible $360million.

It comes after Aquaman star Jason revealed that his acting career 'dried up' after his character was killed off on Game of Thrones.

Making an appearance on Friday's episode of Graham Norton, the 39-year-old said: “I didn't get much work after that. I mean, what do you do with that - he (his character) doesn't speak English, he's not funny and he just hurts people. I played that character well so it was a bit challenging afterwards. People would literally say, 'Wow, you speak English!'”

The handsome actor played Khal Drogo on the hit HBO series but his character unfortunately died at the end of season one, making a guest appearance in series two.

Despite the fact that Aquaman is slated for release in 2018, Jason revealed that he knew he'd be starring in the DC blockbuster since 2013. He said: “I was literally broke - but the future would be bright! I couldn't say anything to anyone for years and I can't keep a secret to save my life. It was very hard for me so, I am glad we are now here.”